SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 16 September 2021

Queensland Police have charged fifteen men in relation to a brawl that took place at Daw Street in Runcorn on 13 September. Source: AAP
Published 16 September 2021 at 9:20pm, updated 16 September 2021 at 9:23pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
