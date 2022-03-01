SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 1 March 2022

Click on the player above to listen to the News Bulletin in Punjabi.
Latest data from the U-N refugee agency, U-N-H-C-R, shows more than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine in the seven days since the Russian invasion Source: AAP Images
Published 1 March 2022 at 9:45pm
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
