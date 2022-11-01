SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 1 November 2022

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) head office in Sydney, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 1 November 2022 at 8:52pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Interest rates have been lifted for a seventh consecutive month in Australia. The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.85 per cent, the highest it's been since May 2013. The Reserve Bank is also revising the inflation peak for this year, warning there are likely to be many more increases to come. Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
Published 1 November 2022 at 8:52pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Share