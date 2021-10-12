SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 12 October 2021

SBS Punjabi

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (left) and NSW Treasurer Matt Kean speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (left) and NSW Treasurer Matt Kean speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 October 2021 at 9:13pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Published 12 October 2021 at 9:13pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack