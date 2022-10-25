SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 25 October 2022

The Albanese Government will almost double the number of parent visas and will significantly increase the number of skilled visas available as part of the federal budget.





The government says it will provide clear pathways to permanent residency and will increase the 2022–23 permanent Migration Program planning level from 160,000 to 195,000.





An extra $42.2 million is being allocated to accelerate visa processing, resolve the visa backlog and raise awareness of opportunities for high-skilled migrants.





The relaxation of work restrictions for student visa holders and secondary training visa holders will be extended until 30 June 2023.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.













