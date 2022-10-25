SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 25 October 2022

SBS Punjabi

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is applauded after he delivered the Albanese government's first budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2022 at 9:54pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

More parent visas will be available, with the government increasing the allocation from 4,500 in 2021/22, to 8,500 this year, treasurer Jim Chalmers says. The Albanese government will also significantly increase the number of skilled visas available as part of the federal budget. Listen to the audio podcast to hear the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 25 October 2022 at 9:54pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
The Albanese Government will almost double the number of parent visas and will significantly increase the number of skilled visas available as part of the federal budget.

The government says it will provide clear pathways to permanent residency and will increase the 2022–23 permanent Migration Program planning level from 160,000 to 195,000.

An extra $42.2 million is being allocated to accelerate visa processing, resolve the visa backlog and raise awareness of opportunities for high-skilled migrants.

Advertisement
The relaxation of work restrictions for student visa holders and secondary training visa holders will be extended until 30 June 2023.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack