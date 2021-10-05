SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 5 October 2021

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is sworn in by New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley Source: AAP
Published 5 October 2021 at 9:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Published 5 October 2021 at 9:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share