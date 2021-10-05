SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 5 October 2021

SBS Punjabi

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is sworn in by New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is sworn in by New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley Source: AAP

Published 5 October 2021 at 9:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

