SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 20 April 2022

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath speaks to the media during a visit to Logan Hospital in Brisbane. Source: AAP Images
Published 20 April 2022 at 9:44pm, updated 21 April 2022 at 9:07pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Published 20 April 2022 at 9:44pm, updated 21 April 2022 at 9:07pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Share