SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 30 March 2022

Flooded scenes in Lismore , NSW, Wednesday , March 30, 2022. Heavy overnight rain has again forced the evacuation of residents in Lismore in northern NSW as the mayor says the town centre is headed for inundation. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) NO ARCHIVING

Heavy overnight rain has again forced the evacuation of residents in Lismore in northern NSW as the mayor says the town centre is headed for inundation. Source: AAP Images

Published 30 March 2022 at 10:38pm
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

