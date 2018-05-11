SBS Punjabi listeners speak up about the government's backflip on parental visas

Social Services Minister Dan Tehan made the change to the Assurance of Support Income Threshold in April.





The threshold was lifted from $45,000 to $86,000 for single people, or a combined $115,000 for a couple.





The move sparked a fierce backlash from migrant communities, as well as opposition from the Greens and Labor.





SBS Punjabi program ran a talkback session on May 10, 2018 and many listeners had their say about the federal government's recent reversal of its plan to increase the Assurance of Support Income.





