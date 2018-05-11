SBS Punjabi listeners speak up about the government's backflip on parental visas

Indian family in Australia

Source: Getty

Published 11 May 2018 at 2:33pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The Turnbull Government has scrapped a controversial new rule forcing poorer migrant families to earn more money if they wish to financially support visa applications for relatives.

Social Services Minister Dan Tehan made the change to the Assurance of Support Income Threshold in April.

The threshold was lifted from $45,000 to $86,000 for single people, or a combined $115,000 for a couple.

The move sparked a fierce backlash from migrant communities, as well as opposition from the Greens and Labor.

SBS Punjabi program ran a talkback session on May 10, 2018 and many listeners had their say about the federal government's recent reversal of its plan to increase the Assurance of Support Income.

Hear what they had to say in the audio link above.

Please note: This is an excerpt from the SBS Punjabi program broadcast live at 9pm on Thursday, May 10. To hear the full program, visit sbs.com.au/punjabi 

