SBS Punjabi News: 1 September 2020

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says states and territories must work together to reopen borders.

In tonight's headlines: JobKeeper scheme formally extended for another six months, PM Morrison keep to open interstate borders before end of the year, and ex-President of India Pranab Mukherjee passes away.

In tonight's SBS Punjabi news bulletin, hear about

** The modified JobKeeper program passes through parliament... 

** Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants domestic borders open in time for Christmas...

And

** Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Some more details:

Federal parliament has approved a six-month extension to the JobKeeper wage subsidy program. From the 28th of September, the $1500 fortnightly payments will drop to $1200, while those working less than 20 hours a week before the pandemic will receive $750.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will push for domestic borders to re-open by Christmas, when the national cabinet meets on Friday. Mr Morrison is hoping to lock in an agreement from state and territory leaders, as the focus turns to re-starting travel.

The Victorian government has garnered enough crossbench support to pass a six-month extension of its state of emergency.The bill is being debated in parliament, before the current emergency declaration and restrictions expire on the 13th of September.

India has announced seven days of official mourning to mark the passing of Pranab Mukherjee. He joined the Rajya Sabha as an MP in 1969, and finished his tenure as President of India in 2017.

