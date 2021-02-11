SBS Punjabi News 11 Feb: Health advice issued in many languages, encouraging COVID-safe Lunar New Year celebrations

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Victoria has recorded THREE new COVID-19 cases linked to Melbourne's hotel quarantine cluster, which now numbers 11. COVID-19 Response and Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar says the latest person infected is another staff member.





Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says advice from the World Health Organisation is that the AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe for use.





Queensland will close its border to travellers from Melbourne coronavirus risk zones from 1am on Saturday.





The Prime Minister has sought to reassure around 100-thousand Australian dual nationals living in Hong Kong that Australia will try to help them if they're in trouble.





New South Wales Multicultural Health Communication has launched COVID-19 messages in many languages ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations which begin tomorrow.





Australian Ash Barty has cast friendship aside to advance to the Australian Open third round, after defeating fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova.





Ms Barty says there was no love lost and was full of compliments for her opponent known as "Dasha."





