SBS Punjabi News 19 Nov: No new coronavirus cases in South Australia on first day of lockdown

A report detailing the findings of a four year inquiry found evidence of the murder of 39 Afghan people in 23 alleged incidents between 2005 to 2016 and recommends 19 soldiers face criminal prosecution. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his 'deepest sorrow' to the president of Afghanistan over alleged war crimes committed by Australian special forces.





The outbreak in Adelaide has been linked to hotel quarantine staff, with 23 confirmed cases so far. Premier Steven Marshall says all international flights to the state have been cancelled until the end of the month.





And in sport, the top pick in the NBA draft has gone to 19 year old college freshman Anthony Edwards. The Georgia guard is set to receive a four year contract worth 44 million US dollars at the Minnesota Timberwolves.





