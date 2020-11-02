SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 2 November: Federal government unveils draft legislation for national anti-corruption body

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says "what you need is an investigative body with teeth," regarding the proposed plan for an integrity commission.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says "what you need is an investigative body with teeth," regarding the proposed plan for an integrity commission.

Published 2 November 2020 at 9:25pm, updated 2 November 2020 at 9:36pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin,

 

** Christine Holgate resigns as chief executive of Australia Post...

** The federal government releases draft legislation for a national anti-corruption body...

and

** In sport, this year's Melbourne Cup Day set to be the hottest since 2014.

 

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.

