SBS Punjabi News 21 Jan: Kamala Devi Harris takes oath as first US vice-president of Indian origin

President-elect Joe Biden, left, fist bumps Vice President Kamala Harris after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

President-elect Joe Biden (left) fist-bumps Vice President Kamala Harris after she was sworn in. Source: AAP Image/Kevin Dietsch/Pool Photo via AP

Published 21 January 2021 at 9:27pm
By Ruchika Talwar
As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US president, Vice-President Kamala Harris created history as the first woman, person of colour and South Asian heritage to hold office. Tune into tonight's bulletin for more news stories, sports updates, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin....

 

** New US president Joe Biden vows to tackle white supremacy and political extremism...

** Heatwave conditions increase the fire danger in parts of eastern Australia...

and

** Australia, India and New Zealand dominate ICC's new rankings.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

