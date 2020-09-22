SBS Punjabi News 22 Sep 2020: Threats from right wing extremists increases in Australia

In tonight's headlines:





** Three suburban contact tracing units to become operational in Melbourne over the next few days...





** Threats from right-wing extremists signficantly increase in Australia...





And





** In sport, the A-F-L announces its finals line-up, and the latest on IPL.





In tonight’s news bulletin, get the COVID-19 update from around Australia and also hear about:





Australia's domestic spy agency has revealed a significant rise in the number of far-right extremists it has under surveillance.





ASIO deputy director-general Heather Cook has told a parliamentary committee that right-wing violence currently occupies between 30 and 40 per cent of the organisation's counter-terrorism cases.





She says that's up from 10 to 15 per cent prior to 2016.





"I think not dissimilar to the way ISIL [IS] used its propaganda and its ability to manipulate social media to recruit the young and the vulnerable, I think we are seeing a similar phenomenon being used by some in that extreme right wing milieu to good effect," said Ms Cook.





To hear the full news bulletin click on the audio icon above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



