SBS Punjabi News 24 Nov 2020: Priority patients and healthcare workers could get COVID vaccine next month

In this bulletin.....





** More COVID-19 cases are linked to South Australia's Parafield cluster taking the total to 29 infections





** US infectious diseases expert anticipates coronavirus vaccine will be available for priority patients in December





Advertisement

** The New South Wales government establishes a taskforce to examine the recent deaths of delivery drivers











South Australia's coronavirus cluster in Adelaide has increased to 29 cases, after two more infections were identified.Two earlier cases have now been linked to the Adelaide Parafield outbreak but they are already in hotel quarantine.





It was initially thought the pair contracted the virus overseas but they became infected while in isolation at a hotel. Chief Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier says the two cases arrived in the state on November the 11th.





And the lawyer for a Spanish national who lied to contact traced and triggered a lockdown, says his client is extremely remorseful and deeply sorry.











A US infectious diseases expert is anticipating vaccine doses for coronavirus will be made available for priority patients in December if all goes to plan.





Australia has secured a deal for 33 million units of one vaccine, flagging health workers and the elderly as among the first in the population to receive the jab.





Dr Anthony Fauci says after priority groups are targetted he expects the rest of the population will receive a vaccine around April and May next year.











The New South Wales government has set up a taskforce to consider whether preventative risks could have contributed to the recent deaths of several food delivery drivers.





A cyclist was struck and killed in Redfern on Monday night the second delivery driver to die in Sydney over the past three days.The taskforce will investigate whether there were any similarities between the deaths and how to improve industry safety to prevent further fatalities in the future.





It's believed five delivery staff have been killed in both Melbourne and Sydney over the past three months.





Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance says any life lost is disappointing and the circumstances of each death are being investigated.





To hear the full news bulletin, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



