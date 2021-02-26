SBS Punjabi News 26 Feb: Victoria to ease COVID-19 restrictions from tonight

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he'll spend the weekend reading the final report of the aged care royal commission before its public release next week.





Victoria is easing its COVID-19 restrictions from midnight. [[11.59pm Feb 26]]





Masks will only be required on public transport and in other high risk settings such as supermarkets and hospitals.





Federal Labor M-P Mark Butler says it's extraordinary that politicians need to be warned by police not to delay reporting criminal conduct that occurs in parliament.





Victims of the 2011 floods in southeast Queensland have secured a partial settlement after the state government and a dam operator agreed to pay $440 million for their roles in the disaster.





Queen Elizabeth says she had a positive experience receiving her coronavirus vaccine and is encouraging others to get theirs.





Up to 50 thousand people will be allowed to attend the opening match of the season at the MCG next month.





