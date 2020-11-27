SBS Punjabi News 27 Nov: Victoria effectively eliminates coronavirus from the community

In this bulletin: Victoria effectively eliminates coronavirus from the community; The Australian government to challenge China's wine tariff proposal; And in cricket, Australia and India begin the one-day international in Sydney.





Victoria's Health chief has praised the state for enduring a long and painful journey to the effective elimination of coronavirus in the community.





South Australia will make a series of changes to its coronavirus restrictions from next Tuesday i.e. 1st December.





Among the changes are the removal of all border restrictions with Victoria, and the requirement for masks to be worn in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.





The Northern Territory government says it's willing to welcome back more returning Australians to expand operations at its quarantine facility.





The federal government has ten days to appeal against China's plans to impose temporary tariffs on wine imports in a move it says is 'outrageous.'





Australia's army chief says he wants to uphold values and professional standards as 13 people face administrative action in response to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced telehealth will become a permanent part of Medicare.





