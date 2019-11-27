SBS Punjabi News: 27 November 2019

SBS Punjabi

Published 27 November 2019 at 7:17pm
By MP Singh
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports , currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Here are the headlines in tonight’s news bulletin:

Questions over the Prime Minister's handling of a fraud investigation involving the Energy Minister; More than 5,000 doctors sign a petition urging Senators to vote against repealing the so-call.ed medevac laws; and In sports, Russia argues its voice hasn't been heard as it fights to defend its athletes amid a doping scandal.

 

Listen to 
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


