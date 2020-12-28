SBS Punjabi News 28 December 2020: Sydney lockdown extended till January 9

In this bulletin...











** Lockdown in Sydney's Northern Beaches extended till early January…





Advertisement

** Tougher restrictions announced for New Year's Eve celebrations…





and in sport,





** India dominate Day Three of the Second Test match, may level the series.





Click on the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



