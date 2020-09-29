SBS Punjabi News 29 Sep 2020: Global death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 1 million

In tonight's headlines:





** Western Australia's borders restrictions to be eased for people arriving from Victoria and New South Wales...





** More than 1 million people around the world have now died from COVID-19





** Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss the rest of Australia's Twenty20 and One Day International series against New Zealand





More than a million people around the world have now died from COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University figures show the United States has the highest death toll with more than 200,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, and Britain.





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the global milestone as "agonising". Australia's national death toll is 882. India has registered over 6 million infections and 5.1 million recoveries. The death toll is rising by almost 1,000 daily and currently stands at just over 96,000.





Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced the state's borders restrictions will be eased for people arriving from Victoria and New South Wales.From October 5 next week, Victorians with permits to enter W-A will be allowed to self-isolate at suitable premises like a house for 14 days, instead of quarantining in a hotel.





Rules for New South Wales residents, meanwhile, will be brought into line with those that apply to travel from all other states and territories. Mr McGowan says people will continue to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in W-A and again on day 11 of their quarantine period.





