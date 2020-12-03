SBS Punjabi News 3 Dec: Australia on track to distribute first coronavirus vaccinations by March 2021

In this bulletin:





Australia's pharmaceutical regulator says it'll be better placed to make a decision on the approval of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine after observing its distribution in Britain. The Pfizer vaccine is one of the four Australia has agreed to buy, including from Novavax, AstraZeneca, and C-S-L , should trials prove successful. Head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration, John Skerritt, says Australia is waiting to receive final data from the initial trials of the vaccine before making a decision on its approval.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state will push ahead with the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions next week, despite recording a new case. Urgent genomic testing is under way to determine how the woman, who worked at two Sydney hotels, one of which is a quarantine facility, contracted coronavirus.





Meanwhile, Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says the decision to reopen his state's borders to travellers from New South Wales will be reviewed.





Five international flights will land at Melbourne airport on Monday, as Victoria's hotel quarantine program resumes for overseas travellers.





Traces of coronavirus have been detected in a wastewater sample from regional Victoria.





Voluntary assisted dying laws appear set to pass Tasmania's parliament after Liberal Premier Peter Gutwein revealed his support.





