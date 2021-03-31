SBS Punjabi News 31 March : A COVID-19 vaccine war of words breaks out as the Commonwealth defends the rollout pace

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





State leaders are at war with the Federal Government after it blamed them for the slow pace of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.





But the states have hit back.





Health Minister Greg Hunt has defended the vaccine rollout with the latest figures showing a record number have been given the COVID-19 shot in one day.





Queensland authorities say a decision on the Brisbane lockdown won't be made until tomorrow





New South Wales has recorded one new COVID-19 case of community transmission, and three new infections in hotel quarantine.





The New South Wales coalition has been thrown into minority government after an MP at the centre of a sex scandal quit parliament.





Police across the country have issued road safety warnings ahead of the Easter long weekend.





To sport and in NRL, Brisbane's COVID-19 lockdown has forced a fixture shake-up with the Gold Coast Titans and Broncos leaving Queensland for at least the next fortnight.





