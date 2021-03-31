SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 31 March : A COVID-19 vaccine war of words breaks out as the Commonwealth defends the rollout pace

Health authorities say the growing Delta coronavirus variant in Sydney's east is at a critical phase

Health authorities say the growing Delta coronavirus variant in Sydney's east is at a critical phase

Published 31 March 2021 at 9:34pm
By MP Singh
A COVID-19 vaccine war of words breaks out as the Commonwealth defends the rollout pace; Two new locally acquired virus cases in Queensland and one in New South Wales; And in sport, COVID clusters force a rugby league fixture shake-up.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

State leaders are at war with the Federal Government after it blamed them for the slow pace of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

But the states have hit back.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has defended the vaccine rollout with the latest figures showing a record number have been given the COVID-19 shot in one day.

Queensland authorities say a decision on the Brisbane lockdown won't be made until tomorrow

New South Wales has recorded one new COVID-19 case of community transmission, and three new infections in hotel quarantine.

The New South Wales coalition has been thrown into minority government after an  MP at the centre of a sex scandal quit parliament.

Police across the country have issued road safety warnings ahead of the Easter long weekend.

To sport and in NRL,  Brisbane's COVID-19 lockdown has forced a fixture shake-up with the Gold Coast Titans and Broncos leaving Queensland for at least the next fortnight.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

