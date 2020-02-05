SBS Punjabi News: 5 February 2020

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen SBS Punjabi News: 5 February 2020Play10:27SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: Jessica MoGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.14MB)Published 5 February 2020 at 7:03pm, updated 5 February 2020 at 7:12pmBy MP SinghSource: SBS Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Published 5 February 2020 at 7:03pm, updated 5 February 2020 at 7:12pmBy MP SinghSource: SBSListen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Other news bulletinsSBS Punjabi News: January 21, 2020SBS Punjabi News: January 16, 2020SBS Punjabi News: January 20, 2020ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?