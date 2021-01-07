SBS Punjabi News 7 Jan: PM Scott Morrison says vaccine will be administered by late February

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced that a vaccine will be administered to Australians by mid to late February.





Medical experts are preparing advice for the Prime Minister and Premiers on how to manage a UK strain of the coronavirus, ahead of the national cabinet meeting tomorrow





New South Wales has recorded zero new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19, as those who attended popular holiday spots south of Sydney are told to isolate.





Health authorities have issued COVID-19 casual-contact alerts for the Nostalgia Factor Shop in Kangaroo Valley and Taj Indian Restaurant in Huskisson on December 27th.





Queensland is on high alert for community transmission of coronavirus, after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel tested positive for the virus.





Victoria's mystery case who attended the Chadstone Shopping Centre and Australia-India Test has been linked to New South Wales' northern beaches cluster.





Masks will be made mandatory and crowd capacity reduced to 25 per cent at A-League games in New South Wales, in line with the Sydney Test cricket match.





