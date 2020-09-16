SBS Punjabi News: India has now registered over 5 million coronavirus cases

In tonight's bulletin:





** Victoria records 42 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths...





** Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister proposes increasing the weekly national cap of international return travellers to 6,000





and





** India has registered over 5 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US





Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews is encouraging Melburnians to feel a sense of pride that the fortnightly new case average has dropped below 50 infections. The state recorded 42 new cases and eight deaths, as regional Victoria prepares for an easing of restrictions overnight to further open up businesses. Victorians living in country areas will be allowed to leave home, attend outdoor gatherings of ten people and dine at restaurants in limited groups.





A national review is being conducted to into each state and territory's approach as South Australia consider accepting more overseas returning travellers. The Deputy Prime Minister is proposing to increase the weekly national cap to 6000 with New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia to also potentially accept more people.





India now officially has over 5 million cases of COVID-19, second only to the United States. Over 90,000 cases were reported again today, along with the death of 1,290 people, bringing the national toll due to the pandemic to 82,066. According to the authorities, the recovery rate remains high, with over 4 million people having recovered from the infection.





