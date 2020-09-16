SBS Punjabi News: India has now registered over 5 million coronavirus cases

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world, behind the United States. Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

In just over a week, India has recorded over 1 million new cases of COVID-19, with the total number crossing the 5 million mark today. This, and more news from Australia and around the world, in tonight’s SBS Punjabi News.

In tonight's bulletin:

** Victoria records 42 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths...

** Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister proposes increasing the weekly national cap of international return travellers to 6,000

and

** India has registered over 5 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews is encouraging Melburnians to feel a sense of pride that the fortnightly new case average has dropped below 50 infections. The state recorded 42 new cases and eight deaths, as regional Victoria prepares for an easing of restrictions overnight to further open up businesses. Victorians living in country areas will be allowed to leave home, attend outdoor gatherings of ten people and dine at restaurants in limited groups. 

A national review is being conducted to into each state and territory's approach as South Australia consider accepting more overseas returning travellers. The Deputy Prime Minister is proposing to increase the weekly national cap to 6000 with New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia to also potentially accept more people. 

India now officially has over 5 million cases of COVID-19, second only to the United States. Over 90,000 cases were reported again today, along with the death of 1,290 people, bringing the national toll due to the pandemic to 82,066. According to the authorities, the recovery rate remains high, with over 4 million people having recovered from the infection.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 3 February 2023

Rana Ranbir SBS Punjabi.png

A look into versatile Punjabi actor and writer Rana Ranbir's journey to success

Sukhnoor and khushi.jpg

Melbourne’s Rangi twins vault their way to stardom, eye greater heights in Australian athletics

FIVE DOLLAR BANKNOTE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 2 February 2023