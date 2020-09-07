SBS Punjabi News: India overtakes Brazil to become second highest in world for COVID cases

In tonight's SBS Punjabi news bulletin:





** Prime Minister Scott Morrison concerned about the Victorian government's plan to ease coronavirus restrictions...





** India overtakes Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases...





And





** World number one Novak Djokovic out of US Open for hitting line judge with tennis ball.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed concern over the Victorian government's plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, saying he hopes the roadmap released by the state government is a "worst case scenario". He has criticised Victoria’s strategy, saying lockdowns aren’t a sign of success in dealing with COVID-19. Daniel Andrews has rejected criticism of the state’s contact tracing capabilities, saying it’s not helpful to compare Victoria to New South Wales.





India's coronavirus infections have surged past 4.2 million, causing it to overtake Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases. With a daily record of 90,802 new infections, India also has the fastest-growing case load. COVID-19 deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 fatalities for each of the last five days.





The United States remains the country worst-affected by the virus, with more than six million cases.



