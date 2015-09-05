SBS Punjabi's MP Singh shares his Father's Day message

SBS Punjabi team member MP Singh Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 5 September 2015 at 2:12pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:59pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
This week, all members of SBS Punjabi team have shared their personal messages on Father's Day..... here is MP Singh, telling us about the advice from his father that he cherishes most.... To hear more presentations from SBS Punjabi team, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 5 September 2015 at 2:12pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:59pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Share