SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi's MP Singh shares his Father's Day message

SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi team member MP Singh

SBS Punjabi team member MP Singh Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2015 at 2:12pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:59pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

This week, all members of SBS Punjabi team have shared their personal messages on Father's Day..... here is MP Singh, telling us about the advice from his father that he cherishes most.... To hear more presentations from SBS Punjabi team, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Published 5 September 2015 at 2:12pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:59pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai gurpreet rai

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma

Car crash Shepparton.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 5 January 2023

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

Is working from home the new normal?