SBS's public consultation is now underway - you can have your say too!

SBS has committed to reviewing and updating its radio schedule every five years.











Content Manager Mark Cummins says programming must evolve to ensure SBS reflects the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse communities across the country.











Mr Cummins says the review will include criteria intended to help guide language programming.











Starting on Monday (nov 14) and running through December the 11th, audiences, communities and stakeholders will have the chance to offer input on the audio and language content.











The last review of SBS Radio's service was conducted over 2012-2013, the first major review in 18 years.











That led to a new radio schedule with 74 languages, including six new languages from Asia and Africa.











Malayalam, Hmong and Pashto were brought in, along with three new African languages, Dinka, Swahili and Tigrinya.





Federation of African Communities Councils in Australia vice president Edward D. Solo says including the African languages has been significant.











He says it helps ensure inclusion, participation and social cohesion, and allows groups to become empowered.





SBS will run both English and translated recorded notifications to inform audiences of the SBS Radio Services Review and the public-consultation process.











The selection criteria is due to be finalised in March 2017, with the new schedule to launch before the end of 2017.











The draft selection criteria was published on Monday, Nov 14 , and audiences, communities and stakeholders can now offer input on the audio and language content. Feedback can be left via sbs.com.au/consultation































