Scamwatch warns Australians to be vigilant against scams following Optus breach

An Optus sign in a window.

The Optus logo Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Published 12 October 2022 at 10:20am
By Biwa Kwan, Harleen Kaur
Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for scam messages that are already circulating. Experts are urging the government to consider more robust legislation to protect the sensitive information of Australians.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Scamwatch unit is warning people to be avoid clicking on links contained in the scam messages that could come through phone calls, and SMS or social media messages.

Associate Professor for Cybersecurity at Monash University Carsten Rudolph says that ploy by a hacker is worrying because it presents further security risks arising from the multi-factor authentication process.

"Changing from just using a password to a multi-factor authorisation is definitely a good thing to do - because it makes it more difficult to hack into your email, or your bank account, etc. Because the person trying to hack into it - or misuse it - would need the second factor as well. In many cases, the second factor is just a text message to your mobile phone. And at the moment where someone is able to transfer that mobile phone number - owned by the attacker - they would be able to get that second factor (identity verification) as well."

He recommends people use additional layers of protection, such as an authenticator app.

The Scamwatch website advises people affected to take steps including: to secure your bank accounts and to contact your superannuation fund.

Home affairs minister, Clare O’Neil, says she is looking at new cybersecurity laws, including increasing the penalties under the Privacy Act that are currently capped at $2.2 million.
