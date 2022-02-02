Scott Morrison and the Coalition slump in Newspoll

SBS Punjabi

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (left) listens to Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (left) listens to Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 2 February 2022 at 3:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Shuba Krishnan, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Harleen Kaur
The recovery out of the pandemic is set to be the major election issue with both Labor and Coalition today touting their credentials. In a major speech on Tuesday, the Prime Minister pledged more than 200 million dollars in cash payments for aged care workers in the virus-ravaged sector

As an election draws near, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese takes aim on issues that have dominated the summer - the surge in Omicron paired with a shortage of rapid antigen tests.

"I say this to the Government - if they're saying to Australians that they're not worth a few dollars to get a rapid antigen test, then they are kidding themselves."

While Labor pushes a pledge of free rapid tests for all Australians, it's still unable to say how much that would potentially cost.

Labor's primary vote increasing to 41 per cent - the Coalition's falling by two to 34. In the two party preferred category, the Coalition trails the Opposition 44 to 56.

Its worst result since September, 2018, following the leadership coup.

Scott Morrison also losing gains as the preferred Prime Minister, just slightly ahead of Anthony Albanese.

The poll also shows a majority of voters see Labor as the better party to lead the nation out of the pandemic.

But opinion polls have been wrong before.

Labor's Health spokesperson Mark Butler says his party is focusing on election day.

"The only poll ultimately that counts is on election day but I will say this - Australians are getting sick of a Prime Minister who never takes responsibility, never listens to expert advice and always goes missing in action in the middle of a crisis"

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.  

