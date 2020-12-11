Settlement Guide: Becoming a volunteer firefighter, a real-life national hero

According to the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC), the peak body for fire and emergency service, the 2019–20 bushfires have seen the largest coordinated interstate deployment of fire and emergency personnel by far.





Over 17 million hectares had been burned across the country. It was unprecedented.





In Australia, urban and rural fire services are state and territory organisations.





Generally, you need to live or work reasonably close to the volunteer brigade where you wish to help.





First, you need to lodge an expression of interest.





Captain Phill Townsend volunteers for the Country Fire Authority (CFA), at Keysborough Fire Brigade in Victoria.





He says approaching the brigade to give your expressions of interest is a straightforward process through the internet.





Or you can always visit your local fire station.





Drop in at your local CFA station and talk to anyone, anyone there, and they will put you on contact with a secretary, or the captain or the recruitment officer and they’ll take it from there. They’ll get all your details, get you to come down for a bit of an interview, bit of a talk, and if you are successful, they will give you the paperwork to fill out. Within a hopefully a month you’ll be able to start some training.





