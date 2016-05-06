Settlement Guide: how to access help for domestic violence

SBS Punjabi

Published 6 May 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:11pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Many Australian women and men are affected by domestic violence.And it's often multicultural communities who face the biggest challenges in getting help.Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in May aims to raise community awareness and provide information on how to access help and support.Preeti McCarthy has the story.

