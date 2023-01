Each year, the federal government receives over 50 thousand applications for the Temporary Work (Skilled) visa, known as subclass 457 visa.











The program was designed to address labour shortages in Australia.











It enables employers to bring in skilled workers from overseas when they cannot find skilled locals for the job.











Principal Solicitor at Sydney-based law firm AJ Legal Australia and Migration Agent Judit Albecz (MARA 0901615) says the program has seen many changes.