Settlement Guide: time for the flu vaccination

Published 25 March 2016 at 10:56pm, updated 30 March 2016 at 12:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Autumn has begun in Australia and with the cooler seasons the national flu vaccination program soon begins.More of us are getting a flu shot.The Australian Influenza Surveillance Report shows a 4 per cent rise in the number of people vaccinated last year.

While flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age, there are considerations worth knowing. Find out here.

 

 

