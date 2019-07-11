SBS Punjabi

Settlement Guide: What are the requirements when moving interstate?

SBS Punjabi

Family moving into new home

Insurance premium and service providers can differ from state-to-state. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 July 2019 at 11:25am
By Harita Mehta
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Each year almost four hundred thousand Australians relocate for work, education, lifestyle, family or better community support. As laws, regulations and service providers may differ from around the country; a checklist can make your interstate move easier.

Published 11 July 2019 at 11:25am
By Harita Mehta
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, people who were born overseas are more likely to move than people born in Australia. Settlement in a new country is a significant process, so moving interstate can feel like settling twice.

Each state has different laws and regulations, which means that a lot of the things you had to organise when you first move to Australia will need to be organised again.

Create a checklist
Source: Pixabay


Start by creating a moving checklist

Your moving checklist
should include
registering your change of address with government departments
, banks and other service providers you use. Most changes can easily be done online.

“Firstly and probably most obviously, there is a change of address. People need to change their address not just for their friends, but for their bank and maybe
with Centrelink
, if they are receiving some sort of payment. If they are on a particular visa,
that may require that the Immigration Department is informed of the new address
.
Medicare needs to know of your current address
,” explains Laurie Nowell, Public affairs manager at settlement services provider
AMES Australia
.

“It’s also worth thinking about leaving a forwarding address from your old residence as well, so your mail catches up with you.”

Research schools

Australia has a national curriculum, regardless of where you live or what school system you are in. But certificates, subjects and
school terms
vary so it’s worth doing your research before the move so you’re better prepared.

Moving house
new home Source: Getty Images


Update your car registration and driver’s licence

Each state has its own rules and regulations regarding car registration and vehicle licences. Different documentation is required to complete the process. And fees vary.

“You also need to
change driver's licence
and most states offer you about three months to do that. Speaking of transport, road rules are different in each state. Victoria is particularly unique because of trams, the number of trams on the roads, so it's worth finding out about particular local road rules. Also. public transport systems are different, ticketing is different, and some places are better served with public transport than others,” says Nowell.

Update your address on the electoral roll

Voting is compulsory in Australia. Every time you move,
you must update your address on the electoral roll
or your name could be removed and you will be unable to vote.

Inform the Australian Electoral Commission of your move and make sure you’re enrolled to vote in your new state. You can be fined if you don’t enroll when you’re eligible to.

Unloading boxes
Unloading boxes Source: Getty Images


Don’t bring items you’re not allowed to interstate

Australia has some of the strictest quarantine laws in the world, and these apply when moving interstate.

It’s recommended to leave behind plants, animal products and agricultural equipment, which may contain contaminants. You can find out more on the
Australian Interstate Quarantine website
.

Plan a “moving budget”

Pallavi Thakkar arrived from India and settled in Sydney, but recently moved to Melbourne for a better career opportunity. She advises having a “moving budget” to avoid any financial surprises.

"Since it was a big move from one state to another, it was important to have a budget in mind when it comes to moving. We spent around 10 000$ on this moving altogether," she says.

It’s also important to remember that insurance premium and service providers can differ from state to state.

Plan a moving budget
Social network life Source: Getty Images


Get help

Thakkar says she found social media platforms useful to get practical advice and connect with her Indian cultural community: "Basically, I posted my query on Facebook and people were nice enough to come out with lots of suggestions. And it was most important for us that we are close to the city so going to very far suburbs was ruled out."

Apart from community forums, Laurie Nowell says settlement services providers and migrant resource centres can also assist: “The government has a
translation and interpretation service
; it's available and free to people. And if you approach local migrant resource centres or organisations like
AMES
in Victoria, they can help you with these issues.”

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Settlement Guide - Understanding your electricity bill

Settlement Guide - How to get a loan in Australia

Settlement Guide: How to find the right family doctor



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?