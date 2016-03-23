Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh was a true patron of the arts!

In this part of the interview, Professor Sahib tells us that the great martyr believed in preserving Punjabi literature and culture, and used street theatre and drama as a medium for inspiring revolution.











He was a voracious reader, who read well over 250 books in a short span of time. He believed that knowledge should be used as a tool to appeal to the senses, rather than to rouse raw emotions in the masses.











This tribute was especially recorded by SBS Punjabi program as a three-part series, to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas on March 23 - the day Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged in the year 1931.











Prof Jagmohan Singh is a well known writer and historian in his own right, but is also the real nephew of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh - the Professor's mother, Mata Amar Kaur was Bhagat Singh's younger sister.













