SBS Punjabi

Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh was a true patron of the arts!

SBS Punjabi

Photos of Bhagat Singh - in prison, and one from before

Photos of Bhagat Singh - in prison, and one from before Source: J Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2016 at 6:21pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Continuing our tribute to Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh, with an exclusive interview with his nephew, Prof Jagmohan Singh.

Published 23 March 2016 at 6:21pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
In this part of the interview, Professor Sahib tells us that the great martyr believed in preserving Punjabi literature and culture, and used street theatre and drama as a medium for inspiring revolution.

 

He was a voracious reader, who read well over 250 books in a short span of time. He believed that knowledge should be used as a tool to appeal to the senses, rather than to rouse raw emotions in the masses.

 

This tribute was especially recorded by SBS Punjabi program as a three-part series, to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas on March 23 - the day Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged in the year 1931.

 

Prof Jagmohan Singh is a well known writer and historian in his own right, but is also the real nephew of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh - the Professor's mother, Mata Amar Kaur was Bhagat Singh's younger sister.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'