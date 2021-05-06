‘Shattered hopes and dreams’: Indian-origin truck driver killed in a tragic crash in Western Australia

Highlights A young Indian truck driver died in a fatal crash in Western Australia

Perth-based Sagarpreet Singh was working as a mining contractor

Mr Singh, an Indian national arrived in Australia as an international student in 2014

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident

The deceased has been identified by his friends as 25-year-old Sagarpreet Singh aka Raja, who died in a horrific road crash near Meekatharra on early Sunday morning.





One of the deceased's close friends Jagbir Singh 'Boparai' told SBS Punjabi that the accident took place when he was driving his truck through Goldfields Highway in regional Western Australia.





“We don’t think if fatigue was the reason for his death. He had left the mine with his load only 20 minutes ago before this crash,” he said.





Mr Singh said that the deceased had been working for a company named GWR group for around six months and the truck was carrying iron ore at the time of the accident.





“It was a very horrific scene. The investigators believe that he veered from the road and his road train rolled and burst into flames.” The road train caught fire after the crash that occurred on the stretch of a road between Meekatharra and Wiluna in WA. Source: Supplied by Mr Boparai





The police have referred the matter to major crash investigations, with both the truck and trailers sent to Geraldton for further examination.





“WA Police Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating a fatal crash that occurred approximately 90 kms east of Meekatharra on Sunday 2 May 2021,” the police said in a media statement.







“About 6.05am a Mercedes Benz truck towing two trailers was being driven in a westerly direction along the Goldfields Highway when it veered off the highway, causing the truck to roll and catch fire.” Sagarpreet Singh came to Australia as an international student from Punjab, India in 2014. Source: Supplied





Originally from Kakka Kandiala near Tarn Tarn in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Raja arrived in Australia as an international student in 2014.





He lived with his friend Jagbir Singh Boparai in Victoria Park, an inner southeastern suburb of Perth.





Mr Singh remembers him as a "noble young man" who was always willing to help others.





"It is terrible news for his friends and family. We would remember him as a beautiful soul who cared for everyone," he said.





The impact of his death has touched many, including the members of the Punjabi community living in Australia, many of whom took to social media to share their grief. Tributes flow for Sagarpreet Singh aka Raja who died in a truck crash in WA. Source: Supplied





One of his close associates remembered him as a "hardworking" man who dreamt of building a “better life” in Australia.





"A young life lost too soon. Our deepest condolence and sympathies with the family who are coping with this unbearable loss," he told SBS Punjabi.





Mr Singh said that his family had spent a fortune to send him to Australia to study around seven years ago.

“He came to Australia as an international student at an age of 18. His tragic death has shattered the hopes and dreams of his family back in Punjab,” said Mr Singh.





“He was the only hope and support of his family back in Punjab. Through his trucking career, he hoped to look after his family’s financials.” Screenshot of a fundraiser (on Thursday 6 May) that was started to support Mr Singh's family back in Punjab, India. Source: Supplied





Meanwhile, the community has come forward to provide financial support to the grieving family.





An amount of over $52,000 has been raised in just two days of setting up a fundraiser on Facebook.





Mr Singh who started this fundraiser said they’re planning to send his mortal remains back to his hometown in India.





Click here to listen to an interview with Jagbir Singh Boparai.

Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.





Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link .





