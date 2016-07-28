Shotputter Inderjeet Singh's June 29 sample is clean - Inder speaks to SBS about the drug test "conspiracy"

India's top shotputter Inderjeet Singh was the first track and field athlete to qualify for Rio Olympics.





Inderjeet won a silver medal in shot-put in 2014 Asian Games and qualified last year itself and is one of the first track and field athletes to qualify for Rio Olympics.





The 28-year-old tested positive for a banned substance just days before heading to the Olympic Games in Rio.





It has now emerged that the sample taken on June 29 has returned negative, but sources said National Anti-Doping Agenc y (NADA) will proceed on the June 22 dope flunk case, reported Times of India.





"It is understood that his June 29 sample was clean. NADA does so many tests on so many sportspersons that they don't say which sample is clean. NADA normally informs about dope positive cases," a source told PTI.





After his 'A' sample tested positive, the NADA has asked the Haryana athlete, who had won a silver in the 2014 Asian Games, if he wants to test his 'B' sample and if so, to do this within seven days.





If the 'B' sample also tests positive, he will have to miss Rio Olympics beginning August 5, besides facing the prospect of being banned for four years under the new WADA Code reported TOI.





Earlier Inderjeet, in an interview with SBS claimed the result was orchestrated to stop him speaking out about politics in Indian sports, saying: "Their intention is to shut me up." Singh said he denied "all the allegations of doping that I am accused of".





"I am being targeted and it's a clear case of conspiracy against me," he said. I have been speaking out against the politics in sports in India and how badly athletes are treated and their poor training facilities, and this has riled many powerful people in the country."

Source: Supplied















