Should Australia’s visa processing be outsourced?

Source: Getty Images/LuapVision

Published 4 November 2019 at 5:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:54pm
By Brett Mason, Matt Connellan
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Migration experts have warned a multi-billion-dollar plan to outsource visa processing threatens the integrity of Australia's migration system.

The Department of Home Affairs stresses no jobs will be cut, but critics argue the move will do nothing to clear the application backlog.

Visa applications are set to rise above 13 million per annum by the year 2028, and the Department of Home Affairs says this leaves it no choice but to outsource visa processing.

The federal government plans to spend $80 million developing what it is calling the ‘Global Digital Platform’.

There are concerns, too, that the privatisation of the visa application process could result in some applicants being disadvantaged. Advocates say the changes, and potential charges, will affect those who can least afford them - vulnerable asylum seekers.

