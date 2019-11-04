Should Australia’s visa processing be outsourced?

The Department of Home Affairs stresses no jobs will be cut, but critics argue the move will do nothing to clear the application backlog.





Visa applications are set to rise above 13 million per annum by the year 2028, and the Department of Home Affairs says this leaves it no choice but to outsource visa processing.





The federal government plans to spend $80 million developing what it is calling the ‘Global Digital Platform’.





There are concerns, too, that the privatisation of the visa application process could result in some applicants being disadvantaged. Advocates say the changes, and potential charges, will affect those who can least afford them - vulnerable asylum seekers.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





