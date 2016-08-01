SBS Punjabi

Should you fill a Census form if you're going overseas before Aug 9?

SBS Punjabi

Annette Kelly, second from right, at the launch of Census 2016, at Melbourne's Immigration Museum

Annette Kelly, second from right, at the launch of Census 2016, at Melbourne's Immigration Museum Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2016 at 8:01pm, updated 2 August 2016 at 9:50am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

No - you shouldn't, according to Annette Kelly the Victorian Director of Census 2016.

Published 1 August 2016 at 8:01pm, updated 2 August 2016 at 9:50am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Ms Kelly spoke to SBS Punjabi program today, to answer some questions about Census 2016, which were raised by SBS Punjabi listeners.

Firstly she confirmed that residents who have received their 12 digit code from the ABS via mail, can now fill and submit their census forms online.

But what about people who may be overseas on Aug 9, but who want to fill out the census form? The key question being, that people may not be required to fill the Census form if they are overseas, but what if they want to?

One of SBS Punjabi's listeners, Mr Manmohan Singh Saxena called the Census hotline with that question and was given a separate 12 digit code to log into the Online census form, to fill his details before leaving the country.

But according to Ms Kelly, this shouldnt be done -- if youre not going to be in the country on August 9, then you shouldn't fill the form - your basic details will be taken from the departure card that Australian residents will fill out at the airport upon leaving.

For more information, hear the full interview, call the Census hotline 1300 214 531 or go to abs.gov.au



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?