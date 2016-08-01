Should you fill a Census form if you're going overseas before Aug 9?

Ms Kelly spoke to SBS Punjabi program today, to answer some questions about Census 2016, which were raised by SBS Punjabi listeners.





Firstly she confirmed that residents who have received their 12 digit code from the ABS via mail, can now fill and submit their census forms online.





But what about people who may be overseas on Aug 9, but who want to fill out the census form? The key question being, that people may not be required to fill the Census form if they are overseas, but what if they want to?





One of SBS Punjabi's listeners, Mr Manmohan Singh Saxena called the Census hotline with that question and was given a separate 12 digit code to log into the Online census form, to fill his details before leaving the country.





But according to Ms Kelly, this shouldnt be done -- if youre not going to be in the country on August 9, then you shouldn't fill the form - your basic details will be taken from the departure card that Australian residents will fill out at the airport upon leaving.





For more information, hear the full interview, call the Census hotline 1300 214 531 or go to abs.gov.au









