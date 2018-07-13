Sikh Community further explores its connection with indigenous Australians

To mark NAIDOC week, two busloads of 120 members of the WA Sikh community visited Tammin and Yorkrakine Rock, which are situated over 200 kms from Perth, to get a better understanding of the indigenous culture of the Noongar people.





Building on the theme of 'Because of her - we can' during NAIDOC Week, the Noongar elder Rose Davis took the group of Sikh women to a sacred womens' site in the area.





'It was a wonderful experience for us to see and understand the local culture of of Australia's oldest inhabitants. Rose showed us a large rock bed, which has traditionally been used as a birthing site by the indigenous community for a long long time," Jaskiran Kaur told SBS Punjabi.





