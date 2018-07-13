SBS Punjabi

Sikh Community further explores its connection with indigenous Australians

Rose Davis, the Noongar elder, talking about her history and cultural practices

Rose Davis, the Noongar elder, talking about her history and cultural practices

Published 13 July 2018 at 3:00pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Speaking about the Sikh connection with WA's indigenous communities, Mr Singh said, "Sikhs have 120 year old history in this Wheatbelt region, which is three times the size of Punjab but a population of 75,000 only.

To mark NAIDOC week, two busloads of 120 members of the WA Sikh community visited Tammin and Yorkrakine Rock, which are situated over 200 kms from Perth, to get a better understanding of the indigenous culture of the Noongar people.

Building on the theme of 'Because of her - we can' during NAIDOC Week, the Noongar elder Rose Davis took the group of  Sikh women to a sacred womens' site in the area.

'It was a wonderful experience for us to see and understand the local culture of of Australia's oldest inhabitants. Rose showed us a large rock bed, which has traditionally been used as a birthing site by the indigenous community for a long long time," Jaskiran Kaur told SBS Punjabi.

Sikhs explore their 120-year-old connection with Indigenous Australians



