Sikh community raises funds for Christchurch victims

Auckland Gurdwara

Special prayer ceremonies were organised in the local Gurdwaras to pay tributes to the victims of Christchurch terror attacks. Source: Supplied

Published 11 April 2019 at 5:51pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 1:05pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The Sikh community in New Zealand rallied together to raise more than NZ$60,000 for victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings. This fundraiser was initiated by Auckland-based Jaspreet Singh with the support of Sikh Supreme Society. Mr Singh had made an appeal to the local community to assist the victims of Christchurch mosque shootings through this fundraiser on Facebook.

Sikh community donates $60,000 to help victims of Christchurch mosque attacks

