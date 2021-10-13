Sikh couple chronicles sites visited by Guru Nanak in a 24-part docuseries

Highlights A Singapore-based couple is set to release a 24-part documentary series on the travels of Guru Nanak

The 24-part docuseries sequentially chronicles the vast expanse of sites visited by Guru Nanak during his lifetime

Weekly episodes of the docuseries will be released on TheGuruNanak.com from 14 October

Singapore-based Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur have filmed the entire narrative of Guru Nanak's travels in a 24-episode docuseries titled, 'ALLEGORY – A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels.'





The team spent over three years filming the geographies and multi-faith sites visited by the founder of the Sikh faith over 550 years ago.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi about the series, Mr Singh, who authored two books and produced two documentaries, said: "Our team has completed this mammoth job of visiting nine countries and took over three and half years to produce this docuseries of 24 episodes, which is completely free to watch and share with others."





Produced in over three and half years, the docuseries will be available on TheGuruNanak.com from 14 October. Source: Supplied by Amardeep Singh





Guru Nanak travelled across the distant lands of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tibet, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka for over two decades to spread the message of the oneness of creation.





During his pursuit, he engaged in philosophical and social dialogue that fearlessly challenged the binary constructs of society and relentlessly opposed gender, religious, racial and class inequalities.





Mr Singh said Guru Nanak's philosophy is universal and doesn't belong to any particular religion or faith. He added that there couldn't have been a better time to share and understand the impact of his teachings and words.





"In a world that is so fragile and volatile, there has never been a better time to understand why Guru Nanak's travelled for 22 years to share his experiential wisdom and propagate the oneness of humankind," Mr Singh said.





Amardeep Singh and his team travelled to nine countries to film the series. Source: Supplied by Amardeep Singh





To complete this massive project, the couple travelled from the deserts of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to Mount Kailash in Tibet, explored remote regions of perilous Afghanistan, experienced the scorching heat in Iraq, scaled the arid Baluchi mountains in Pakistan, sailed across the waters of the Indian Ocean to disembark in Sri Lanka, blended with the Persian culture in Iran, crossed the delta region in Bangladesh and mapped all four directions in India.











Mr Singh said that the arduous task of revisiting the vast expanse of geographical sites was led by the idea of preserving an ideology that perceives no divisions.





"We decided to start this project by approaching some like-minded people who funded this project, and here we are with this 'free langar' of Guru's philosophy," he said.





The docuseries has been produced by Lost Heritage Productions, in partnership with SikhLens Productions.











Weekly episodes of this docuseries will be available for download at no cost on TheGuruNanak.com from 14 October.











