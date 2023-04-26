Sikh couple facing deportation wins visa battle after ministerial intervention

Key Points Navninder Kaur and her husband Viramjit Singh received Subclass 485 visas valid until 2025, allowing them to apply for permanent residency next year.

Ms Kaur expresses relief and gratitude, hoping for a stable future in Australia.

The couple, who live in Midaltown, a small town in regional South Australia, said they had been told they had to leave the country by 30 September, but their new Subclass 485 visa, granted through ministerial intervention, was valid until 2025 which meant they could now apply for permanent residency once they became eligible next year.





In addition to the positive outcome with their visas, the couple said they were also grateful for the support they had received from the community. More than 37,000 people signed their online petition calling on Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to intervene, and they also received letters of support from MP Rebekha Sharkie and local mayor Keith Parkes.



'A sigh of relief'

Talking to SBS Punjabi about the intervention, Ms Kaur who now works as a lifestyle officer, expressed her relief and gratitude.





Sharing her excitement, Ms Kaur said: "We are incredibly grateful to Minister Andrew Giles for his intervention and allowing us to stay in Australia. It has been a long and uncertain journey for us, and we are relieved to have some stability now."





Ms Kaur arrived in Australia on a student visa in 2007 and had been working towards qualifying for permanent residency.





However, their visa applications were rejected due to a lack of evidence to support their claims of fair recruitment at their Indian restaurant, where Ms Kaur worked as a cook and her husband Vikramjit Singh was a director.



Navninder Kaur with her husband Vikramjit Singh. Credit: Supplied They alleged that their immigration lawyer failed to provide the required documentation to the Department of Home Affairs within the given timeframe.





The couple had been running their restaurant in Goolwa until their uncertain visa situation forced them to close it in 2019.





Their reprieve through ministerial intervention has brought relief to the couple, although their future in Australia remains uncertain until they can apply for permanent residency next year.





Ms Kaur said: "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our lives in Australia and contribute to the regional community."





"We are hopeful that we will be able to obtain permanent residency in the future and continue to call Australia our home."



Navninder Kaur and Vikramjit Singh with their rescued animals. Credit: Supplied The couple's case highlights the challenges faced by migrants in Australia's immigration system, including issues with immigration advice and the importance of thorough documentation.





Despite the challenges and hurdles faced by Ms Kaur and her husband along their immigration journey, they said they were grateful for the support they had received from the community.



