Sikh Heritage Trail to be launched in WA
Published 1 March 2016 at 6:46pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:14pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Australian Sikh Heritage Association is celebrating the opening for the first phase of the Australian Sikh Heritage Trail at Adenia Park, Riverton, WA. Sikhs have been in Australia for over 150 years. However their remarkable contribution remains little known. The Sikh Heritage Trail provides a unique experience that will inform and entertain young and old while paying respect to our almost forgotten early immigrants of Australia.
