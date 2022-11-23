'The doors are open’: Turbaned ATO official passionate about strengthening Australia's multiculturalism

Perth-based Harjit Singh says he spent his childhood explaining to everyone why he wore a patka or turban.





"In the early '90s, I was the only Sikh student in my school, and at those times, not many Australians were aware of why I looked different from them; thus, a lot of time was spent answering questions about my culture and faith," Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi.





Now the assistant commissioner in the Tax Counsel Network, Office of the Chief Tax Counsel at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Mr Singh says, "My personal experiences have made me determined to ensure we all feel like we belong."





"While growing up in Australia, I have always connected closely with my culture.





"I wear my turban as a daily reminder to stand up for respect and equality for all those around me," he says.



A double degree holder in accounting and law from Murdoch University, Mr Singh's principals drew him to his current role at the ATO, where he is determined to foster innovation through diversity.





"My turban is a reminder for always being available to help everyone, and the main ethos for a public servant matches exactly with my principles of equality," he says.





Before joining the ATO in 2017, Harjit worked for seven years at Deloitte, advising on domestic and international tax matters impacting taxpayers in the energy and resources sector.





Now he works collaboratively within the ATO and external stakeholders to provide technical advice on some of the ATO's most complex and pressing matters.



'Opportunities favour those in motion'

Mr Singh is a founder of Turbans and Trust, a not-for-profit initiative which has generated over 10,000 one-on-one conversations between strangers to build an understanding of respect and equality across cultures.





He also co-founded the Australian Sikh Heritage Association, which documents and shares history on the early contribution of Sikhs in Australia.





"My aim is to make Australia the most Sikh-aware country through my Turbans and Trust initiative, and I am always passionate about strengthening Australia's multiculturalism.





"Nothing in life comes easy, you have to earn it with your work. The opportunity always favors the prepared ones" he says.





Mr Singh tells that being a large government organisation with over 18,000 staff spread across 24 sites around Australia, the ATO's diversity and inclusion strategy is to have a workforce that reflects and includes Australians of all backgrounds to better understand community needs.





"Thus delivering a leading tax and super administration system for everyone."





"Many like me are leading the way. The doors are open; opportunities are there; it's all about representing well and working on your passion," he says.



