SBS Punjabi

Changing lives: How a prison officer uses his faith to help inmates

SBS Punjabi

gurpreet singh

Gurpreet Singh is a classification officer at the Silverwater Correctional Complex, NSW. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2022 at 4:33pm, updated 28 January 2022 at 4:42pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Gurpreet Singh is a classification officer whose job is to decide where inmates should be placed to give them the best chance of returning to normal life. This year, Mr Singh is one of the celebrated staff of Corrective Services NSW for his commitment of giving back to the community.

Published 28 January 2022 at 4:33pm, updated 28 January 2022 at 4:42pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Gurpreet Singh has been working with Corrective Services NSW for 27 years.
  • This year's theme for National Corrections Day was 'Giving Back', highlighting how the staff goes above and beyond the call of duty.
  • Mr Singh says he believes in giving back through 'Sewa' - an act of selfless service.
Gurpreet Singh has been working with
Corrective Services, New South Wales
 for the past 27 years.

In 1994, he started from a base grade, and now he is a Deputy Superintendent deciding the classification and placements of inmates at Newington House in the Silverwater Correctional Complex.

Migrated from Delhi in 1992 for better stability in life, Mr Singh acquired the skills to deal with prisoners over time.

Advertisement
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh says his work involves classifying and placing inmates into the right program depending upon their behaviour and criminal charges.

gurpreet singh
As part of National Corrections Day, Mr Singh is one among 10,000 CSNSW employees celebrating their commitment to community through their work. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh


"We can make a difference by assessing and placing inmates in a suitable setting, as it's a long journey for them".

"My job is all about helping them so that they can have the best chance at turning their lives around, and that's how I give back," he says.

'Transforming a prisoner into a mentor'

While dealing with hardened criminals and complex cases, Mr Singh believes in the power of faith.

"There was an inmate with self-harm issues, but with the right direction and with putting him into the right program, he turned into a mentor.

"After he got his confidence back, he decided to write a book, and now he mentors other inmates to live a respectful life."

"Transitioning personalities like in this case gives me immense satisfaction," Mr Singh says.



'Giving Back'

As a Sikh, Mr Singh practices the principles of his faith and treading on that path, he practices 'Sewa'- which means 'giving back' through selfless service.

Mr Singh says that often it is his turban that brings him into the limelight.

"Now the inmates and my peers have a belief that turbaned people are good, honest and never lie, but I believe that it's the behaviour and right communication that really counts," he says.

The theme for the 2022 National Corrections Day is Giving Back, which recognises the efforts of CSNSW staff who go beyond the call of duty to protect and mentor the staff and the community.

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.  

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Corrections Victoria looks to Punjabi community for new recruits

'Punjabis are a natural fit to work as Correctional officers in Australian prisons'

Special exemptions for turbaned Sikhs in the Australian Army



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack