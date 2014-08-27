SBS Punjabi

Corrections Victoria looks to Punjabi community for new recruits

Prison Officer Sandeep Bhatti

Published 27 August 2014
By Manpreet K Singh
Here we have an interview with Prison Officer Sandeep Bhatti, who stars in Corrections Victoria's ad campaign to recruit 750 new officers, especially from diverse ethnic and cultural groups.

In this conversation, Mr Bhatti also explained what it feels like to be a Turban wearing Prison Officer. The campaign, which kicked off in June, encourages people who may never have considered a career in corrections to find out more about what it's really like working in a prison.

This includes those from diverse ethnic and cultural groups who are looking for a new challenge. Corrections Victoria Commissioner Jan Shuard said that Victoria's prison system has always benefitted from its strong cultural diversity and the expansion of the system provided a huge range of employment opportunities across all communities.

