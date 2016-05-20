Sikh Youth in Australia - The making of a TV documentary

Sikhs first arrived in Australia in the 1830s and have since played a significant role as brave warriors, successful farmers, sports-persons, professionals, artists and in many others fields.





By championing inspiring young Sikhs, this documentary will provide positive role-models for all Australian youth. It will highlight the importance of sharing, community, inclusiveness and oneness of all humankind.





Directed and produced by Ana Tiwary, this documentary will be engaging, authentic and entertaining. Ana is passionate about bringing diverse stories to our screens and invites you to be part of this exciting project and help bring it to life!





Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa (Australia’s Got Talent), L-Fresh the Lion (hip hop artist) and Gurinder Sandhu (cricketer) will be featured in the documentary.





Source: Ana Tiwary





For more info https://australianculturalfund.org.au/projects/sikh-youth-in-australia-documentary/









