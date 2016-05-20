SBS Punjabi

Sikh Youth in Australia - The making of a TV documentary

SBS Punjabi

Sikh gathering at a Gurdwara sahib

Sikh gathering at a Gurdwara sahib Source: Photo SYA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2016 at 10:16pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 10:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

'Sikh Youth in Australia' is a special TV documentary presenting Sikh religion, values and culture, history of Sikh migration and the many contributions of generations of Sikhs in Australia. Here is Ana Tiwary explaining more about this project, in conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal…

Published 20 May 2016 at 10:16pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 10:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Sikhs first arrived in Australia in the 1830s and have since played a significant role as brave warriors, successful farmers, sports-persons, professionals, artists and in many others fields.

By championing inspiring young Sikhs, this documentary will provide positive role-models for all Australian youth. It will highlight the importance of sharing, community, inclusiveness and oneness of all humankind.

Directed and produced by Ana Tiwary, this documentary will be engaging, authentic and entertaining. Ana is passionate about bringing diverse stories to our screens and invites you to be part of this exciting project and help bring it to life!

Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa (Australia’s Got Talent), L-Fresh the Lion (hip hop artist) and Gurinder Sandhu (cricketer) will be featured in the documentary.

SYA
Source: Ana Tiwary


For more info https://australianculturalfund.org.au/projects/sikh-youth-in-australia-documentary/

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?